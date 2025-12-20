RPI aspirants confused; call for early decision on seat sharing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Uncertainty over seat-sharing has left aspirants of the Republican Party of India (RPI) in a state of confusion, prompting the party to urge the BJP and the Shinde Sena to take an early decision. RPI state working president Baburao Kadam has now indicated that the party may consider joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi if clarity is not provided soon.

Kadam said the BJP and the Shinde Sena had conveyed that their own seat-sharing formula would be finalised first, after which allied parties would be accommodated. As a result, RPI has adopted a “wait and watch” approach. However, party workers are increasingly anxious, as other parties have already distributed application forms and conducted candidate interviews.

Kadam said RPI, as a constituent of the Mahayuti, expects seats from the BJP and Shinde Sena quota. “If we are kept waiting, we also have the option of aligning with the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said, adding that the election is crucial for maintaining the party’s organisational strength. He also confirmed that Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s party has reached out to RPI.

The matter was conveyed on Saturday to party chief and union minister of State Ramdas Athawale, who expressed concern and said he would speak to the state leaders of the BJP and the Shinde Sena, as well as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.