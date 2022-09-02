Rs 14.67 crore budget approved for buildings

Need for follow-up for provision in the budget

Aurangabad, Sep 2:

The State government has approved the construction proposal of Rs 14.67 crore for the maintenance and renovation work of various buildings in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, there is a need for political support and follow-up from the public representatives for financial provision.

GMCH did not get funds for maintenance during the corona period. Last year, a meager fund of Rs 50 lakhs was received. But that was not sufficient even for minor repairs. Funds have not been received in this financial year. Surgery, medicine, CVTS, nephrology department buildings need major repairs. Works of waterproofing, painting, repairs, renovation of wards, toilets, pipeline fitting, renovation of 10 hostels, OPDs, college buildings, lecture rooms will also be possible with this fund. Deputy engineer KM Sayed said that the public works department will prepare a detailed plan for these works. The fund of Rs 14.67 crore has received administrative approval. Dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar said.