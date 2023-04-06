Rs 2 L fine imposed on Kolwadi college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on a college at Kolwadi in Kannad tehsil of the district on Thursday.

It may be noted that the late Govindrao Patil Jivrakh Senior College of Kolwadi in Kannad tehsil was allotted undergraduate courses examination centre. The examinations UG courses like BA, B Com and B Sc began in the last week of the last month. A flying squad visited the centre and found no examinees a few days ago.

When enquired, the squad members learned that the examination centre was shifted to another educational institution Radha Govind Prasar Mandal’s school which was 22 km away from it. This created a sensation in education.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole taking serious note of the incident, decided to cancel the examination and allotted a new centre to the examinees at Shivaji College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Kannad).

The administration formed a committee led by a dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar while the members are the dean of Humanities Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Deepak Pachpatte. The panel visited the college on April 3 and submitted its report on April 5.

College lacks all facilities & staff

During the probe report, it was stated that Govindrao Patil Jivrakh Senior College lacks all the basic facilities and approved staff. The panel also found that the college exists only on paper.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on this college which will have to pay it in seven days otherwise, a daily 10 per cent interest will be levied on it.

BoEE director Dr Bharati Gavli said that the result of the college’s students would not be declared nor next session of examination would be conducted for its students until the fine is paid.

Notice issued to 2 colleges probe

As late Govindrao Patil Jivrakh Senior College of Kolwadi in Kannad lacks academic, administrative and basic facilities, VC Dr Pramod Yeole issued orders to probe the colleges under section 12 (14) (C) of Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016. The probe Dr APJ Abdul Kalam College (Deolai) will also be done with Kolwadi College.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the university administration has served a notice to the colleges on Thursday and they would have to clarify by April 10.