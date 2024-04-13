Rs 20000 looted by breaking the glass of the car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves looted Rs 20000 by breaking the window of a car belonging to a trader. The incident took place on April 12 at 5 am in Arafat Colony.

According to information, Umer Kashif Javed Shaikh (29) owns a clothing shop in Lotakaranja. On April 11, after finishing work as usual, he took Rs 20,000 cash from the shop and went home by car. Parked the car on the street in front of the house, but he kept Rs 20,000 cash on the front side of the car. At 5 am, their neighbors heard the sound of breaking glass. They immediately called Kashif and told about this incident. Kashif saw that thieves were trying to break the glass by pelting stones on their car. Kashif and his father immediately ran towards the car. However, by then, the thieves had broken the window and stolen the cash. The car was also heavily damaged. A case has been registered in the City Chowk police station and constable Rohidas Khairnar is further investigating the case.