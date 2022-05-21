Rs 2507 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission scheme

Aurangabad, May 21:

The government is spending Rs 2,507 crore for the Har Ghar Nal Yojana being implemented in the district under the Jal Jeevan mission scheme. The officials must work with coordination for successful implementation of the scheme, said union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking at the review meeting of Jal Jeevan mission held at the district collector office on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Karad said that under the Jaljivan Mission scheme, every household in every village would be provided 55 liters of tap water per person for 12 months. For this, the Central and State Governments each have 45 per cent share and the villagers have 10 per cent share.

One water grid will be supplied from Jayakwadi dam for Paithan, Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils of the district and another water grid will be provided for 123 villages in Sillod tehsil from Khelna and Khadakpurna dams separately. There will also be a water treatment plant for this, he said. He mentioned that the work of this scheme being implemented in the district is satisfactory.

In all, 1,358 Jal Jeevan schemes are being implemented in 1,245 villages of the district. DPR of 956 villages was prepared. District collector Sunil Chavan informed that 872 schemes have been approved by the district level committee and work on 233 schemes has started.

Large schemes will be implemented through the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran while small schemes will be implemented through Zilla Parishad. ZP chief administrator Nilesh Gatne, executive engineer of the water supply department Ajit Waghmare were present for the meeting.