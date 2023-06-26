Rs 30 Cr bills of G-20 development works kept pending

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different departments of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) kept pending the bills of Rs 30 crores of various works done for the G-20 Summit in the city. This has come to light recently.

It may be noted that there were no development works in CSMC for the past two years. The tenders of 84 big and small works were called for the G-20 summit. The contractors rushed to file the tenders. A total of eight to 10 tenders were filed for one work. There was a competition to get the work. All the works were given by 15 to 27 per cent less rate.

For all works, a two per cent commission is given to one political leader while there is a different ratio of amount on each table of the Municipal Corporation to clear the bills. There is a big question of how a contract will earn if you want quality of work and commission also. Despite this, the contractors did qualitative works. Significantly, the Government gave the fund to the civic body for the summit in January month. The bills were kept in pending spite of the availability of the fund.

All the Government departments along with SCMC proved their efficiency in the preparations for the summit.

The citizens gave a pat for the beautification of the city. An example of how a contractor is harassed for the bills of development has come to light.

According to sources, the bills of more than Rs 30 crore are pending. The bribe was demanded from those students who sketched attractive paintings on the main roads of the city for the G 20 summit.

Personal Assistant of additional commissioner Manoj Marwadi took a bribe of Rs 60,000 on his friend’s Phone pe account.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested him three days ago. This created a sensation in the CSMC. Meanwhile, the various departments started clearing pending files on a war footing on Monday fearing action if a probe for the pending bills of contracts of G-20 is done.