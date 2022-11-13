Rs 540 needed for runway expansion

Aurangabad

As per the measurement report based on the land acquisition land Act 2013, Rs 465.85 crore will be needed for the compensation of the acquired land for the expansion of the runway of Chikalthana Airport. However, if the land deal is done privately, Rs 540 crore will be needed, the sources said.

The present runway in the airport is 9,300 feet long, which is inadequate for big planes. Hence, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company has decided to expand the runway to 12,000 feet. The dealing of the land needed for the expansion will be done through private negotiation, for which Rs 540 crores will be needed to pay the compensation of the land acquired.