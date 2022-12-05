Rs 702 crore proposal for airport land acquisition

Aurangabad:

Around 147 acres of land will be required on the south side for runway expansion of Chikalthana airport. The airport authority of India has submitted a proposal to the state government on Thursday demanding a fund of Rs 702 crore for land acquisition. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad took a review meeting with the officials of Maharashtra Airport development company and district collector Astik Kumar Pandey. Last month, the collector office had proposed that the airport authority would need Rs 540.4 crore for land acquisition under the 2013 Act. But now a proposal has been submitted by increasing the amount by Rs 237 crores.