“Rugnanchya Chashmyatun”: Books that bring insight into a doctor’s world

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“These are books that will put ointment in doctors’ eyes. If doctors look through the patients’ perspective, patients themselves become doctors for the doctors,” said speakers at the launch of the English translation of Rugnanchya Chashmyatun (Through Patients’ Eyes), titled Unveiling Healing. Dr. Shirish Khedgikar spoke about the book during the launch event.

The publication ceremony was held on Sunday at Swami Ramanand Teerth Auditorium with literary dignitaries and doctors including Dr. Mangala Borkar, Dr. Shirish Khedgikar, prof. Rameshwar Rathi, and Kamla Rathi in attendance. The original book was authored by Dr. Shubhada Rathi-Lohiya, and the English translation was done by Dr. Kajal Bhandari-Mundada. Dr. Mundada remarked that every first experience is unique. Chief guest Dr. Mangala Borkar emphasized the need for doctors like Shubhada in times when the tradition of family doctors is declining.

Commenting on the book, Dr. Shirish Khedgikar shared moving experiences. He said that healing in Unveiling Healing is not just a word but the soul of the doctor-patient relationship. The book features stories such as a paralyzed patient teaching family members how to prepare simple food for doctors, a doctor calming a suicidal youth through touch, and lessons from terminally ill patients on handling patients’ expectations. The precise presentation of abhangas and subhashitas in the English translation was also highly appreciated.

The event saw a gathering of literary figures, conducted by Abhijit Jondhale, with thanks proposed by Dr. Jyoti Ladda.