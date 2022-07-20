Runanubandh lecture series today

Aurangabad, July 20:

The third lecture of the Runanubandh lecture series organised in the memory of Late Vinata Yashwant Garde will be held online on July 21 at 4 pm.

Noted scientist and former CSIR director Dr Shekhar Mande will deliver lecture on Science, and contribution of Institutes and Scientists for India. Saraswati Bhuvan alumni has appealed the people to attend in large numbers.

The webex link for the lecture: bit.ly/3IOxzjq and facebook link: http://bit.ly/3crKRGM