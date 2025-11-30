Runway ready, cargo missing - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s export wings clipped

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One runway, one decision, and India’s 21th largest export district (according to economic ranking and revenue trend) can cut delivery time from 4–5 days to just hours.

In 2016, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport started passenger-cum-cargo flights, but technical issues stopped cargo services. Local industries like Toyota Kirloskar, Ather Energy, JSW Green Mobility, Godawari New Energy, and Uno Minda are set to start soon. The city urgently needs passenger cargo or dedicated cargo facilities to support exports and industrial growth. Railways handle bulk orders, while some machinery and pharmaceuticals move by road. Experts say rail is costly, slow, and inconvenient due to long unloading times and extra charges. Road transport is faster but cannot carry large consignments efficiently. “The city exports road vehicles, auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and plastic products. Road vehicles alone bring Rs 9,609 crore (35.8%) and pharmaceuticals Rs 3,460 crore (12.9%),” said industry sources. Agricultural exports like soybeans and sugar rely on rail, while wheat and fertilizers come in by train. “No digital scanner, no dedicated freighters, no 24×7 operations,” industry leaders say. “Trains arrive every 4-5 days. Soybean and sugar go out; wheat and fertilizers come in. Miss the 9-hour unloading window and pay a huge amount,” said Moosa Mohammad Nahidi, Transport and Dock Worker union president. With new EV and component plants starting frequently, the demand is urgent: restart belly cargo and bring dedicated freighters soon.

---

Current Reality

• Roadways: 1-2 days damage risk

• Railways: 4-5 days Container Charges huge penalty per extra hour after 9-hour unloading

• Air Cargo (once active): Hours only

--------

Cargo hub stalled

Sources say Chikalthana Airport has a cargo facility, but it remains non-operational. The absence of a deployed team has kept the facility closed, preventing industries from using it for smooth goods movement despite the city’s growing industrial and export needs.

--------

EV hub, no cargo

Despite Rs 85,000 crore in industrial investment, Maharashtra’s EV capital still lacks a dedicated cargo facility. Industries in the Auric belt say the absence of a streamlined cargo system is slowing goods movement and could hinder upcoming mega projects. A modern cargo hub is now an urgent need.

--------

Agriculture export woes

“The city’s top exports are G4 mirchi and Kesar, bhendi, mainly to China, the Gulf, and Europe. Cotton is also exported from silos. Without a dedicated transport route, goods go via Mumbai, reducing farmers’ earnings.”

— Uday deolankar, Agri Expert

--------

Airport cargo services halted

“Passenger cargo services operated six to seven years ago in collaboration with IndiGo but were shut due to technical issues. The airport has no dedicated cargo facility now; lack of officers and outsourced support caused the closure.”

— Sharad Yeole, Airport Director

--------

Cargo facility now crucial

“As the heart of Maharashtra is Marathwada, and its heart is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, starting an air cargo facility is essential. Industries continue to suffer despite the improved Samruddhi connectivity. A dedicated cargo service will make a far bigger difference.”

— Rushikesh Jaju, trade facilitation cell, CMIA

--------

CSN cargo steady

“Railway cargo flow is stable with most bulk consignments handled efficiently, while export-oriented small goods remain limited. With Toyota’s investment, cargo movement is expected to rise. Inward rakes: 35–40/month; outward rakes: 5–6.”

— Niket Roushan, chief goods supervisor, CSN