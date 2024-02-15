Rural entrepreneurs exhibition on Feb 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST), in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, will host an exhibition spotlighting rural MSMEs at CSMSS Shahu College of Engineering on February 17. The expo will be inaugurated at 12 pm.

The event aims to celebrate the resilience and innovation of Maharashtra's grassroots entrepreneurial community. With a diverse range of sectors represented, including automobile, agriculture, healthcare, and textiles, the exhibition will provide a platform for face-to-face interactions among entrepreneurs.

The exhibition will offer one-on-one counseling sessions on sustainable business scaling. Additionally, tailored sessions on 'Motivation Towards Entrepreneurship' and 'Potential Opportunities in the Automobile Sector.' Expected to draw over 150 rural entrepreneurs, the event offers a chance for existing businesses to showcase their products and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore opportunities.