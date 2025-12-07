Rural revenue officer dies in road accident

Rural revenue officer Gorkhanath Gawhane (51) died on Sunday at 1 pm at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He had sustained severe injuries on December 3 after a speeding car struck him while he was crossing a road in Aland, Sillod tehsil. Gawhane had been receiving treatment at the hospital since the accident. His last rites took place at 8.30 pm on Sunday at Kailasnagar Crematorium. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, two brothers, and a sister.