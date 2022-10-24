Ryots celebrate Diwali in crematorium

Farmers from the tehsil suffered huge crop losses following retreating rain. However, the Government has not taken any step to provide compensation to the farmers.

Crops like cotton, maize, and soybean were damaged in heavy rainfall. Farmers feel that the financial aid announced by the Government is very meagre. They did not get even that assistance before Diwali as panchanamas of the crops damage were done.

Farmers from the village said they could not celebrate Diwali the biggest festival of the year as they had no money. They performed pooja at the crematorium of the village this morning as part of the celebration and protest.

They brought rotten onion, cotton and maize to the crematorium performed pooja and raised slogans against the Government.

The ryots are demanding Rs 50,000 in financial help for the crop losses per hectare. Ananta Bhadke, Navnath Manal, Sharad Hiwale, Laxman Gore, Dhananjay Chafekar and others were present.

Crops spread on 55 K hectares damage

Crops spread on 55,000 hectares of land in Gangapur tehsil were damaged because of retreating rains. This is on the basis of a preliminary estimate of the administration. The administration issued orders to undertake ‘Panchanamas’ of the damages but, it was not done yet. The panchanamas will be done after the ‘Diwali’ vacation. The farmers said that when they would aid as panchanamas were not done yet.