Sachkhand’ delayed by another 10 hours

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 25, 2025 23:25 IST2025-12-25T23:25:04+5:302025-12-25T23:25:04+5:30

The Amritsar–Nanded Sachkhand Express was delayed by a full 10 hours for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The ...

Sachkhand’ delayed by another 10 hours | Sachkhand’ delayed by another 10 hours

Sachkhand’ delayed by another 10 hours

The Amritsar–Nanded Sachkhand Express was delayed by a full 10 hours for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The train, which normally arrives at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station at 9.40 am daily, reached only at 7.53 pm on Thursday.

Open in app