‘Sachkhand’ express and Delhi flight delayed again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The schedule of the Amritsar–Nanded Sachkhand Express continues to remain irregular. On Friday, the train arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as much as 10 hours late, while on Saturday it reached the city with an eight-hour delay. Meanwhile, Air India’s morning Delhi flight was delayed by two hours, forcing passengers bound for the national capital to wait at the airport.

Due to foggy conditions in North India, the Amritsar–Nanded Sachkhand Express has been running late every day for the past few days. The train, which is scheduled to arrive daily at 9:40 am, reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 6 pm on Saturday before proceeding to Nanded. On Friday, the train had departed from Amritsar three hours late and accumulated further delays at several locations en route.

Similarly, the Air India flight to Delhi, scheduled to arrive at 8 am, reached around 10 am. As a result, the departure of the Delhi-bound flight was also delayed by two hours.