Sacred thread ceremony on May 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena branch Jyotinagar and Jyotinagar Development Foundation in association with Shree Vitthal Mandir Sansthan Jyotinagar has organised a mass sacred threat ceremony to celebrate the birthday of Shiv Sena supremo Late Balasaheb Thackeray. The thread ceremony (Vratabandh Sanskar), will be organised on May 30. The community members can register for the ceremony at Shri Vitthal Mandir, Jyotinagar between 7 to 9 pm till May 15. One can also contact on mobile numbers 9422206683 or 9421949225 for more information. Meanwhile, Sri Govind Bal Sanskar Kendra has been started at Jyotinagar for boys and girls of up to 10th grade. They are taught Upasana, various hymns and Sanskrit Subhashit for free.