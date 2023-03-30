Sajapur’s ‘Pathan’ robbed

Two robbers snatch gold ornaments worth Rs 15000, mother-son injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two robbers attacked a woman and her son with sickle and iron rod and fled away with gold ornaments worth Rs 15,000. The incident occurred in the Sajapur area on Wednesday midnight. The duo was seriously injured in the attack.

According to police, Alim Chand Pathan (27), lives with his family in Sajapur area. On Wednesday midnight, Pathan heard a knock on his door at around 2.30 am. As Pathan opened the door, a robber entered the house wielding a sickle. Frightened, Pathan’s wife Malekha immediately ran outside the house carrying her son Adnan. Meanwhile, the robber attacked Pathan and seriously injured him in the assault. The robber then took Pathan to the hall where the robber’s accomplice was standing with an iron rod. The robber then snatched earrings worth Rs 5000 and gold chain worth Rs 10,000 from Pathan's mother. As Pathan cried for help, one of the robbers struck him on his head with the sickle and ran away. Meanwhile his wife called the nearby relatives for help. Pathan’s brother Saleem Pathan admitted the duo to the government medical college and hospital for treatment. Later it was noticed that the robbers had broken into the Saleem's grocery store and decamped with cash and groceries. A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station.