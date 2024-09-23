Sameera Reddy calls women to embrace authenticity, confidence; Mom influencer inspires members at WOW event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a powerful convergence of experience and wisdom, Bollywood actress and mom influencer Sameera Reddy joined hands with Ruchira Darda, the founder president of Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW), to guide and inspire women at a WOW event held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday.

The session, which attracted women from diverse backgrounds, focused on a pressing issue: how women are treated on social media and ways to navigate the digital space with confidence. Sameera shared her journey from a successful film career to embracing motherhood, drawing on personal experiences of body shaming and trolling.

She encouraged attendees to embrace their true selves and ignore unrealistic expectations, stating, "It’s okay to have moments of doubt, but never let negativity define your worth."

She encouraged the attendees to reject the unrealistic standards often imposed by society, urging them to celebrate their individuality. "You don’t have to fit into anyone’s definition of beauty or success," she said passionately. "Embrace your journey, flaws, and all, because that’s where your true strength lies."

The session's highlight was Sameera's empowering declaration: “WOW is a safe space where we can openly discuss anything without judgement. It's a platform that empowers women to share their stories, support each other, and grow together. In a world where social media often brings negativity, WOW stands out as a community where we can lift each other and embrace our authentic selves.”

Ruchira Darda emphasised the need for self-acceptance and resilience, reminding women to use social media as a tool for growth rather than seeking validation. The interactive session ended with a Q&A, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of empowerment and actionable strategies to handle the challenges they face.

The new committee for the year 2024-2025 led by President Manjeet Rajpal has lined up an array of exciting programmes in the coming year.

About WoW

Set up in 2010, WoW is stepping into the 15th year. Over the last 14 years, WOW hosted 300 innovative events inviting top-notch celebrities and experts including writer Shobhaa De, dietician Rujuta Diwekar, cine director Farah Khan, actor Anupam Kher, and Guru Gaur Gopal Das to name a few. A club of dynamic entrepreneurs, professionals, executives and homemakers, WOW hosts educational and vocational training programmes, talks, seminars, panel discussions and workshops on a vast range of subjects for broadening horizons of its members.