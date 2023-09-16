Sanjay Raut claims CM's relief over his absence at press conference

Raut claims police surveillance to prevent him from attending the press

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed on Saturday that he was kept under police surveillance to prevent him from attending a press conference where the Chief Minister was scheduled to speak. He said that the CM breathed a sigh of relief when he did not attend the press conference.

Raut had earlier claimed on Friday that he would attend the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s press conference and ask questions. However, he avoided going to the press conference. After that, the Shinde raised the question in the press conference that whether Raut is present for the conference or not.

Raut told the media that the CM was upset due to the fear of his presence, and breathed a sigh of relief as he refused to go. He claimed that several senior police officers, including the leader of opposition Ambadas Danve and Chandrakant Khaire, were in touch with him to prevent him from attending. He also claimed that plainclothes police were kept to keep a watch on him.

Raut also questioned what the people of Marathwada got from the state cabinet meeting. He said that Rs 50000 crores was announced in the cabinet meeting held in 2016, but now Rs 46000 crore schemes have been announced. He asked if so much money was spent just to advertise, and also demanded an account of how much money has been spent.