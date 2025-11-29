Sant Gadge Baba University emerges championship winner in Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University emerged overall championship winner in the five-day 39th Central Zone Youth Festival of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) organised at JNEC Lawns, MGM University campus on Saturday.

The university team secured the first position by winning the maximum 19 prizes in the festival, which was hosted between November 25 and 29.

The general championship-winning team was honoured with a memento, medal and certificate by National Award-winning film actor Upendra Limaye. MGM Vice Chairman Dr P M Jadhav, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and others were present.

A total of 1108 students from 23 universities of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Vidarbha participated. A total of 27 different competitions were organised in five main art forms- Music (9), Dance (3), Literary (5), Theatre (4) and Fine Arts (6). A total of 81 first, second and third place winners from a total of 27 competitions were felicitated by dignitaries. Also, all the participants of this youth festival were felicitated with certificates.

Box

Youth Festival Overall Winners

--Overall Winner--Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University

--Runner-up--1: Devi Ahilya University (Indore, MP)

--Runner-up--2: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University

--Runner-up-3: Indira Kala Sangeet University (Chhattisgarh) and

Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University.

-- Runner-up-4: Jiwaji University (Gwalior, MP)