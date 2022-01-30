Sant Tukobarai Natyagruha to get facelift

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Sant Tukobarai Natyagruha at Cidco is closed for the past two years due to its bad condition. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) does not have the funds to renovate it. Now, Smart City administration has come forward and it will spent around Rs 5 crores to renovate the natyagruha, having the capacity of 1050 chairs. The tender process for the repairing work will begin within eight days, the sources said.

AMC spent Rs 8 crores on the renovation of Sant Eknath Rangmandir and seven private institutes have submitted a proposals to be appointed as caretaker. Gauri Theaters has shown willingness to pay Rs 80 lakh annually for maintaining the rangmandir.

Now, a decision has been taken for the renovation of Sant Tokobarai Natyagruha in Cidco. The work will be done through Smart City and the estimated expenditure will be around Rs 5 crores. The work of preparing the budget is in the final stages while the tender process will be implemented within 8 to 10 days.

Plastering, electricity, chairs, curtains, motor, toilets, green room, flooring need to be repaired in the Natyagruha.