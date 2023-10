Santhara of Acharya Ravinandiji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acharya Shri Ravinandi Maharajji, a renowned Jain monk, passed away on June 24, at Dharm Tirth Kachner in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after accepting Santhara. He was born on January 3, 1960, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was known for his extensive knowledge of Jain ethics and principles. Despite suffering from a severe skin disease for 27 years, Acharya Ravinandiji bravely faced his illness with equanimity. He attained Samadhi death (Santhara) under the guidance and presence of Acharya Guptinandi, where he had dedicated his life after returning from the international Panchkalyanak of Dharm Tirth. Thousands of devotees bid farewell to the revered monk.