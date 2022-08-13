Sarvadharma Mahasammelan in the city on Tuesday

Saints of all communities on the same platform

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

With the aim of further strengthening the unity among people in the city and the country, a Sarvadharma Mahasammelan has been organised in the city at the Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan on Tuesday. The sammelan will be inaugurated at 9 am.

Rashtrasant Acharya Pulakasagarji Maharaj and Lokesh Muni Maharaj from the Jain community, Guru Paramjit Singh Chandok from the Sikh community, Goswami Sushilji Maharaj from the Hindu community and Janab Imam Amer Ahmad Ilyasi from the Muslim community will be prominently present. This Mahasammelan will be broadcast live on YouTube by 'Jinsharanam Media'. The organisers have appealed to people from all over the world to participate in this conference.