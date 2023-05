Sarwade literary meet Prez

Aurangabad

Litterateur Valmik Sarwade has been appointed president of the second 'Parivartanwadi' literary meet to be organised by Purogami, Samajik, and Sanskrutik Mahasangh in Beed in February. Sarwade is active in the Ambedkarite movement for the past 30 years. He has penned the books Jag Pahile Jawalun and Bhookh.