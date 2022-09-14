Satyagraha in front of GMIDC for water

Aurangabad, Sep 14:

A satyagrah will be held in front of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation for immediate approval of 28.85 TMC of water from Central Godavari to Marathwada and other demands. If the demand is not met, a morcha with one lakh farmers will be held in Mumbai, said Bahujan Vikas Aghadi president and former ZP member Ramesh Gaikwad in a press conference on Wednesday.

Presenting the statistics of how injustice has been done in Marathwada regarding irrigation, Gaikwad explained that henceforth the agitation on the water issue will be intensified. He said that Marathwada has always faced injustice in water allocation and never got 286 TMC of water. If we get this rightful water, 25 lakh hectares of land in Marathwada will be irrigated. We will start a mass movement on the water issue. From January 1, there will be a morcha at the district level in Marathwada. If the demands are not met, we will hold a mega morcha with 1 lakh farmers on Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai during the budget session.