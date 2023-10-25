School in Padegaon seal for want of Rs 14 L tax dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has today sealed two administrative offices of Sarosh Education Society (SES) at Padegaon. The school has failed to pay property tax of Rs 14.58 lakh.

The civic officials were pursuing to recover the tax dues, but when there was no response from the school administration, the action was initiated.

It may be noted that the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth had reviewed the tax collection figures of all zonal offices. He found 123 big property-holders on whom the figures of tax dues are high. The action was taken upon the orders of the civic chief and under the guidance of ward officer Sanjay Suradkar by the civic team.