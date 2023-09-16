Schoolgirl harassed after social media friendship

Suspect arrested by the police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A schoolgirl in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was allegedly pursued and pressurized by a man she befriended on social media. The situation escalated to the point where a case was filed against the accused, Sangpal Suradkar (19), at the Mukundwadi police station.

According to police, the girl's mother said in the complaint that in April, Sangpal had initiated a friendship with the minor girl on social media platform. Subsequently, he began bombarding her with persistent messages professing love and urging her to run away with him.

Fearing for her safety, the girl ceased communication with the accused. However, Sangpal's actions escalated further as he started loitering outside the girl's school and even followed her home.

Concerned for their daughter's well-being, the family decided to take action and reported the matter to the Mukundwadi police station.

As a result of the complaint, a case was registered against Suradkar, and he was subsequently arrest. The police are further investigating the case.