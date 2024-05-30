Schoolgirls return lost purse, earn praise for honesty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two schoolgirls from Vitawa village have been widely praised for their honesty after they handed over a lost purse containing Rs 750 to the police. On Thursday, Anamik Gajendra Singh (13) and her neighbor Tanuja Vishwas Rau (8) discovered the purse on the Vitawa-Ambelohal road while on their way to visit a temple.

Resisting any temptation to keep the money, the girls promptly turned the purse over to the MIDC Waluj police. Their actions have been commended throughout the community. Police inspector Krishna Shinde, along with PSI Balasaheb Andhale and Rajabhau Kolhe, expressed their appreciation for the girls honesty.

The police have issued an appeal for the purse's rightful owner to come forward and claim it by contacting the MIDC police station.