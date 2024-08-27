Schools asked to install CCTV cameras
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the Badlapur incident, the Education Department has asked teachers and headmasters to install Closed Circuit TV cameras (CCTV) in the schools from their and public contributions.
The teachers and headmasters were warned that their current month salary would not be released if they fail to install CCTV by August 31.
Also, the instructions have been given to form Sakhi Savitri committees in schools. The incident of sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls by a school employee has created a sensation in the State.
Due to this, anger is being expressed across the country. Taking note of it, the school education department has issued instructions to install CCTV cameras. The orders were given after the Badlapur incident.
Box
Set up Vishakha Committees
Education Officer Jayashree Chavan held a meeting with the headdmasters last week and gave instructions through a letter. It includes establishing Sakhi Savitri, and Visakha Committees at the school level along with CCTV and submitting its report.
Box
Safety of girls imp
Safety of children, including girls, in schools is a priority of the Government.
Measures for this are being taken on a war footing. Now, CCTVs should be installed in schools by public participation, teachers and headmasters' contribution. This cost will be paid to the concerned after the funds are available from the government. However, without the installation of CCTVs, the salary of teachers and headmasters will not be released.
(Jayshree Chavan, Education Officer, ZP)
Box
Statistics of schools in the district
School type----------------------numbers
ZP and Municipal Corporation---2,311
Private schools-----------------2,433
Disability Welfare Department---34
Tribal Welfare Department-------13
Central Government------------02
State Government--------------06
Total Schools----------------4,830Open in app