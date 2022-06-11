Schools to reopen in district on June 13; students to be welcomed on June 15

Aurangabad, June 11:

The schools in the district will be reopened on June 13 while students will attend classes on June 15. Teaching and non-teaching staff members will have to do preparations for two days to welcome the students on the first day with sweets, delicious lunch and free textbooks distribution.

The Education Department instructed the headmasters to make the first day memorable and interesting. The School Education Department, the office of the Education Commissioner issued the nature of beginning the new academic year.

Chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, education office (primary) Jaishree Chavan and education officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh issued instructions to headmasters of 4,602 schools in the district.

The staff members will clean and decorate schools' premises and take health measures for students. They will have to motivate students to attend school from June 15.

The schools will have to hold a convention of parents whose children are admitted to standard first as part of preparations. Before this, the school staff will have to take out a procession on the first day to enhance the enthusiasm of students

Education officer Jaishree Chavan said that teaching and non-teaching staff members would do preparations on the first two days of the new academic year to make the first day memorable for the students.

Some of the instructions issued to the schools included teachers should have taken two Covid and one booster doses, enhancing vaccination among students who are 12 years and above age, and parents should not send their children if they have a fever or any symptoms of Covid.