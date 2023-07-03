Sci faculty meeting today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting of all Boards of Studies under the Science and Technology faculty will be held at Mahatma Phule Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at noon on July 4. Chairmen and members of all BoS and postgraduate department heads will participate in the meeting.

The National Education Policy is being implemented in the PG departments and affiliated colleges from the current academic year under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath will preside over the event. Faculty dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar will also grace it. Deputy registrar Dr Sanjay Kawde appealed to all chairmen and members of the BoS and department heads to attend the meeting.