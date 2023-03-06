Science exhibition at PBSA

Students from Std. I-V exhibited working models on different themes like parts of body, types of plants, solar system and simple machines. In Maha-Expo, student entrepreneurs from VI-XII prepared products under various domains like science and technology and AI Games. Under the Visual and Performing Art domain, they presented skits on great personalities like William Shakespeare, Jyotiba Phule, Dr Anandi Gopal and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.