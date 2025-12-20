Scooter catches fire near Golwadi Phata;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A moving scooter suddenly caught fire near Golwadi Phata on Saturday around 2 pm, creating panic among commuters. The scooter was heading towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when the incident occurred. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the two-wheeler was completely gutted, resulting in significant financial loss.

According to information received, Chaitanya Sharad Dhawale (resident of South City, Waluj) was travelling towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on his scooter (MH 20 FH 9419) for work. During the journey, he noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle. Acting promptly, he pulled the scooter to the roadside. However, within moments, the scooter caught fire and the flames intensified rapidly, completely engulfing the vehicle.

The incident caused brief chaos on the road, with a large crowd gathering at the spot. Due to the timely action of the rider, a major accident was averted. While there was no loss of life, the scooter suffered total damage. Traffic movement was slowed for some time following the incident. The sudden fire has once again raised concerns over vehicle safety, prompting citizens to urge regular vehicle inspections.