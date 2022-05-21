Scrap vendor stabbed to death

Aurangabad, May 21:

A 36-year-old scrap vendor Saber Shah Kasam Shah was murdered in Nehrunagar at 11.30 pm on Friday over a trivial issue. According to details, Saber Shah (Nehrunagar, Katkat Gate) had a quarrel with Farhan Khan Nizam Khan (19, Nehrunagar).

Saber slapped Farhan Khan after a heated exchange of words. Angered over this, Farhan Khan took out a knife and attacked the scrap vendor. Saber sustained serious injuries. His two brothers and one cousin shifted Saber to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 12 midnight.

The scrap vendor succumbed to his injuries at 4.30 am while undergoing the treatment. On receiving the information, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Deepak Girhe, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, senior police inspector Venkatesh Kendre, API Anil Magre, and PSI of crime branch Ananta Tangde rushed to the spot.

A case of murder was registered with Jinsi Police Station on the basis of the complaint given by Javed Shah, the cousin of the deceased. API Magre is on the case. PI Kendre said that the accused was arrested after the registration of the murder case.

Box

Accused arrested in Naregaon

PSI Ananta Tangde’s team arrested the accused before sunrise.

Farhan went to his friend's house at Naregon after committing the crime. On learning this, the accused and his friend left for the Harsul and left their two-wheeler there. The accused’s friend asked him to sleep on the terrace of his house (Naregaon). But, Jinsi Police launched a search and arrested the accused.