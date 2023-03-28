Scrutiny of objections & suggestions to take fortnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The task of scrutiny of objections and suggestions for two cities renaming will take a fortnight duration for the completion.

As reported earlier, the State Government renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharavshiv’ respectively last month. Following the protest in the city, the Government allowed the submission of objections and suggestions on the cities renaming. The last date for filing an objection at the office of the divisional commissioner was March 27.

More than 7.4 lakh suggestions and objections were filled until Monday evening. Over 50 employees were deployed at the office of the divisional commissioner for the entry work.

The scrutiny of 10,000 to 15,000 forms is being done daily and information about those who submitted it is being collected and verified. The information collection of citizens included full name, address and contact number.

According to sources, the scrutiny of forms will take 15 more days for the completion. The forms submitted as objections or suggestions will be separated and a note of each objection will be taken. Later, this information will be sent to the State Government.

Meanwhile, many delegations submitted memoranda to the divisional administration raising doubts against the figure of suggestions filed in support of the renaming.

Box

Probe demanded in suggestions figure

Shaheen Club of Aurangabad delegation submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner Parag Soman this afternoon. In the memorandum, it was stated that the suggestions filled in support of the city’s renaming are incomplete.

“The suggestions lacked proof of residence and identity. An enquiry of all the suggestions should be carried out to find the truth. The forms in support renaming should be cancelled if they lack required documents,” the office-bearers of the club said. Shaikh Johri, Abdul Siddiqui, Tahir Meer Qadri and others were present. Parag Soman said that the memoranda will be kept before the divisional commissioner.

Box

The employees of the inward-outward section of the divisional commissioner office counted objections and suggestions in cities renaming for a whole month (from February 27 to March 27).

They had to take entries, make bunches of the forms, and do data entry of each form. The forms are being sent to the officer concerned. It will take 15 more days for scrutiny and data entry of all the forms.