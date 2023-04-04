Sd Abdul Hameed passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired Sales Tax officer and resident of Kaiser Colony Sayyad Abdul Hameed passed away on Monday night. He was 91.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at the Kali Masjid, Nawapura while the burial took place at the adjacent Qabristan.

He is survived by four sons, two daughters and grandchildren. He was the father of retired librarian Sayyad Khaled, retired RTO officer Sayyad Shahed, Engineer Sajid and teacher of Government College of Arts and Science Sayyad Abed.