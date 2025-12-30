Seasonal discount period begins at Mahalaxmi sarees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mahalaxmi Saree on Tilakpath, has started an 11-day seasonal discount from 21 to 31 December. A flat 20% price reduction has been announced on women’s clothing, including sarees, lehenga–odhani, readymade dresses, and dress materials, ahead of wedding purchases and Makar Sankranti. Owner Anup Agrawal described the move as a routine year-end offer rather than a promotional campaign.