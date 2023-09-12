Seats allotted for 2nd round of M Pharm admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) alloted seats to the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-II of Master of Pharmacy.Those who were allotted seats will have to report and confirm the admissions at the college by September 14.

It may be noted that the option form process for the second CAP r2nd roundound was completed between September 8 and 10. The seats were allotted provisionally on Monday evening while candidates were asked to confirm the admissions on or before September 14 at the given colleges.

The institute will verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through the Institute login immediately and will issue a system-generated receipt of confirmation of admission and fee paid receipt to the candidate.

CAP round-III schedule

The CET Cell will display vacant seats for the CAP round III on September 15. The aspirants will have to submit the option form from September 16 to 18 through their logins. The seats will be allotted provisionally on September 19. The candidates will have to accept the seat and confirm the admissions up to September 22.

Imp instructions for students

--Candidates who have seat acceptance status as auto-freezed or freezed, will report to the allotted institute and seek admission as per reporting dates schedule

--These candidates will not eligible for participation in the subsequent rounds

--Candidates who submitted a receipt of caste and validity certificate, non-creamy layer certificate or EWS Certificate during the registration process will have to upload the original document before the last date of reporting of CAP round III.