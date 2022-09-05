Seats to be allotted for Polytechnic round-II today

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The seats for the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of polytechnics will be allotted on September 6. The first CAP round ended on August 30 while provisional vacant seats for CAP round II were displayed on August 31.

The candidates were asked to submit an option form through their login up to September 4. The seats will be allotted provisionally to the candidates on September 6.

On accepting the seat through the login, candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and payment of fees between September 7 and 10. The third CAP round will commence on September 12.

Mandatory to confirm admission if seat allotted 1st time

All the eligible candidates who are allotted the seat first time in round- II will have to self-verify the seat. They will also have to pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode. Those candidates who accept the seat must report to the allotted institute for confirmation of admission.

Institute to verify documents

The Institute will verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system and issue a system-generated receipt of confirmation of admission.