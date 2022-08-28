Security guard commits suicide

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

A security guard of a five-star hotel committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nainesh Pandurang Shisat (33, Swarjyanagar, Mukundwadi).

Mukundwadi police said, Nainesh worked as a security guard in a five-star hotel in the city. Two months back, he resigned from the job. He committed suicide on Sunday. He also wrote a suicide note in which he mentioned, ‘Brother, please take care of my parents, wife and children after my death. Don’t take my body to the house after post-mortem and don’t do the rituals of the 10th day of the death. If done my soul will not get peace”, he mentioned.

On receiving the information, the Mukundwadi police station rushed to the spot and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Mukundwadi police station. The reason for suicide was not known.