Security machinery arrived with delay of hour on Samruddhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Six persons of a family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar died in an accident near Mehkar on Sunday morning. The security machinery established on Samruddhi Mahamarg arrive at the spot with a delay of around one hour after the accident. Hence, the residents are questing the safety of the people on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The highway was opened to the public on December 11, 2022. Around 12,000 vehicles travel on this Mahamarg daily and accidents are also on a rise. Around 20 accidents were reported within 40 days after the inauguration. There are vehicles and squads to executive the rescue operation after the accidents on the Mahamarg. There are quick response vehicles (QRV) available at 21 places on the highway, but the claim of the administration of safety seems to be a farce. Similarly, the administration has also claimed that there is a fire fighting system, cutters, oxygen cylinders, hydraulic jacks, first aid facilities, ambulances, and other facilities available in cases of accidents. However, the help reached the accident spot after a delay of an hour on Sunday.