Sedative pills seized

Aurangabad, April 13:

The crime branch team seized 465 Nitrosun sedative pills from a dealer at Maliwada on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Ravindra Laxman Sathe (26, Upadhyay Chawl, Andheri Kurla Road, Saki Naka, Mumbai).

Police said, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke received the information that a dealer is bringing sedative pills to sell illegally in the city. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Sathe was arrested. When searched, his bag, the police found 465 Nitrosun sedative pills. A case has been registered against him at Daulatabad police station.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by API Kashinath Mahandule, PSI Shelke, Ramakant Patare, Ramesh Gaikwad, Vijay Nikam, Dattatray Gadhekar, Rajendra Salunke, Viresh Bane, Nitin Deshmukh, Sandeep Sanap, Anita Tribhuvan and others.