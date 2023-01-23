Self-defense training camp held in Forensic College

January 23, 2023

Aurangabad: A self-defence training camp was organised for students at People's College of Forensic Science and Cyber Security, Shendra ...

Self-defense training camp held in Forensic College

Aurangabad: A self-defence training camp was organised for students at People's College of Forensic Science and Cyber Security, Shendra recently.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaydatta Bhawar and Police Inspector D B Gaat were those prominent who were present.

Dy Superintendent Bhawar guided on the usage of forensic science and cyber and self-defence. PI Gaat spoke on what kind of safety should be taken and what tools should be used for self-protection.

Head constable Ravindra Salve also guided on self-defence tricks. Secretary of the education society of the college Dr Sushil Suryavanshi welcomed the dignitaries.

Akshay Borade conducted the proceedings of the programme while vice president of the society-Meena Suryavanshi, Principal Sandeep Salla, Dr Javed Pathan, Sayali Prabhu and others were present.

