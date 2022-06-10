Seminar on career opportunities after 10th/12th

Aurangabad, June 10:

The Zilla Kanva Brahman Samaj has organised a seminar on ‘Opportunities after 10th/12th’ at Kanwa Bhavan, near Kalavati School, Shivajinagar on Sunday at 5.30 pm.

Prof Ravindra Mayure and senior company secretary Sagar Dev will guide in the seminar. Samaj president CA Laxman Jaipurkar, organiser Dhananjay Simant and secretary Purushottam Bhale have appealed to the parents and students from 8th to 12th to be present for the seminar.