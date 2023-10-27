Seminar on Lumpy disease today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Animal husbandry department, Maharashtra State Veterinary Council of Nagpur and senior veterinary association of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have organised a seminar on ‘Lumpy disease’ on October 28 at 9 am. In addition, the release of ‘Snehabandh’ book and felicitation ceremony of dignitaries who have contributed in the field of animal husbandry will be held at Khinvasara complex in front of Akashwani Chowk. Dr Anil Bhikane and professors of veterinary college, animal husbandry department officials will guide the present. Animal husbandry commissioner Dr Hemant Wasekar, Ashok Dewan and secretary Dr Ravindra Davre have appealed to remain present for the programme.