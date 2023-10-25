Seminar on Sir Sayyed Day held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One-day seminar on the Educational Contribution of Sir Sayyed Ahmed Khan was organised by Sir Sayyed College under the guidance of Dr Shamama Parveen, president of the college's education society.

Fiction writer Dr Azeem Rahi presided over the inaugural session. Students presented hymns on Sir Sayyed Ahmed Khan. Dr Mohd Mustafa Khan, Dr Mohd Ahmeduddin and Mohd Irfan Khan Saudagar presented the research papers on the contribution and teachings of the social reformer Sir Sayyed.

In the presidential address, Dr Azeem Rahi highlighted the similarities in the efforts of Sir Sayyed Ahmed Khan and Prof Mohd Tilawat Ali, the founder of Sir Sayyed College.

Vice Principal of the college Dr Shaikh Mohammed Azhar conducted the proceedings while College Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed proposed a vote of Thanks.