Seminars, workshops and panel discussions lined up at 'AME 2023'

Advantage Maharashtra Expo to be inaugurated today at Auric Shendra

Aurangabad: The ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo (AME) 2023’ organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) at Auric Shendra-DMIC will put forward the potential of Marathwada before the world. Likewise, the entrepreneurs will be informed about modern technology, new trends in the industry and various financial schemes of the banks and other financial institutions. As many as 20 to 22 seminars, workshops and panel discussions will be held on various topics in four days.

National and international experts will present their views. Preparations for the biggest industrial exhibition in the State have been completed and the expo will kick start from January 5 and continue till January 8.

On the first day, CEO (Global Business) of Nissan company Ashwani Gupta will guide on ‘Future Mobility’ at 3 pm. Massia’s Abhishek Modani will interact with Gupta. A seminar has also been organised by L&T company officials at hall number-2 of L&T company at 5 pm.

On January 6, a seminar on ‘Green Hydrogen-Next Generation Fuel from Agriculture’ will be organised from 11.30 am to 12.15 pm of chairman and MD of Natural Sugar, BB Thombre. Later, Massia’s head Bharat Motinge will interact with MGM University dean Sudam Pawar on ‘Agriculture Current Scenario in World’ between 12.15 pm to 1 pm.

In the afternoon session between 3 pm and 5 pm, there will be a seminar on ‘Industrial Maharashtra Today and Tomorrow’. Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil, Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe Patil and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe will participate in this seminar. Industrialist Rahul Motinge will be conducting the interview.

A panel discussion on ‘Export and Business Opportunities in Plastics Industry’ will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 7. Shrikrishna Amlekar, Shrisundu Mukherjee, Mrinali Ille, Sunil Raithatha and representatives of BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil, GAIL and Mazagon Dock will participate in the seminar. They will be interviewed by Massia’s Kishor Rathi and Manish Agrawal.