Senate-College Teachers result

Aurangabad: The election result of the Senate-college teachers collegium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were declared on Tuesday late evening. The elections for the second phase of the Senate were held on December 10.

The result of other Senate-collegiums was declared in the afternoon at the Badminton Hall of the university campus. The counting of this collegium began at 3 pm and continued until late evening.

The names of the category-wise winners are as follows;

Women category: Dr Kalpana Hanumantrao Gharge (1035 votes)

--SC: Dr Sanjay Kamble (1056)

--ST: Dr Satish Gavit (1280)

--OBC : Ravikiran Sawant (994)

--VJNT : Umakant Rathore (960)