Senate meeting on perspective plan
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 13, 2023 10:15 PM 2023-07-13T22:15:17+5:30 2023-07-13T22:15:17+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An urgent meeting of Senate members will be held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at Mahatma Phule Auditorium at 11, on July 26 to discuss on perspective plan.
Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the meeting.
Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, member secretary and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and other Senators will attend the meeting. The Senate members will hold discussions on the five-years perspective plan (2024-2029) about new colleges and courses.