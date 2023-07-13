Senate meeting on perspective plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An urgent meeting of Senate members will be held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at Mahatma Phule Auditorium at 11, on July 26 to discuss on perspective plan.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the meeting.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, member secretary and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and other Senators will attend the meeting. The Senate members will hold discussions on the five-years perspective plan (2024-2029) about new colleges and courses.